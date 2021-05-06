Are Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Prospects Worsening?

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.26% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.50 before closing at $93.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was -221.7% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 281.19K. AEIS’s previous close was $103.24 while the outstanding shares total 38.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.72, and a growth ratio of 4.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.37, with weekly volatility at 4.75% and ATR at 5.22. The AEIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.05 and a $125.55 high.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Advanced Energy Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AEIS, the company has in raw cash 480.37 million on their books with 17.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 980.25 million total, with 296.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AEIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AEIS attractive?

In related news, Director, Minnix Lanesha sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 111.56, for a total value of 69,167. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, WASSERMAN YUVAL now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 423,632. Also, EVP & Gen Counsel, MCGIMPSEY THOMAS O sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 80.00 per share, with a total market value of 268,320. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, WASSERMAN YUVAL now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 380,641. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

5 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advanced Energy Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $128.22.