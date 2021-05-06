Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares fell to a low of $2.83 before closing at $2.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.87 million, which was 0.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 872.02K. AMPY’s previous close was $2.83 while the outstanding shares total 37.66M. The firm has a beta of 4.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.28, with weekly volatility at 8.36% and ATR at 0.19. The AMPY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.62 and a $4.15 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.35% on 05/05/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Amplify Energy Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $108.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 56.84 million total, with 56.86 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AMPY attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Lopez Anthony William sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.41, for a total value of 61,393. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, DuBard Denise now sold 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,205. Also, Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 8,548,485 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 1.09 per share, with a total market value of 9,339,220. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP now holds 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,779. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.93%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amplify Energy Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMPY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.40.