Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.80% on 05/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $69.00 before closing at $69.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was -3.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 740.44K. ADC’s previous close was $70.99 while the outstanding shares total 63.57M. The firm has a beta of 0.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.18, with weekly volatility at 2.08% and ATR at 1.24. The ADC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.94 and a $73.00 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Agree Realty Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADC attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Erlich Craig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 63.74, for a total value of 127,480. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 627,300. Also, President & CEO, Agree Joey bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 63.61 per share, with a total market value of 500,611. Following this completion of disposal, the CFO, EVP & Secretary, Leopold Simon now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agree Realty Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.77.