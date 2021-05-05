Why To Keep Buying Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) while S&P500 loss -0.62%

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.27, with weekly volatility at 2.03% and ATR at 1.29. The PFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.74 and a $65.21 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.43 million, which was 16.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.72M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 05/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $63.52 before closing at $64.66. PFG’s previous close was $64.48 while the outstanding shares total 272.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.82, and a growth ratio of 1.09.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Principal Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFG attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D sold 15,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.07, for a total value of 1,035,589. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D now sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,796. Also, Retired Officer, Dunbar Timothy Mark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 60.40 per share, with a total market value of 604,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Retired Officer, LAWLER JULIA M now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 179,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Principal Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $66.40.