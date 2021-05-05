Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares fell to a low of $14.035 before closing at $14.21. Intraday shares traded counted 1.11 million, which was -6.78% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. VEDL’s previous close was $14.03 while the outstanding shares total 925.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.86, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 0.40. The VEDL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.04 and a $14.13 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.28% on 05/04/21.

Investors have identified the Other Industrial Metals & Mining company Vedanta Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of VEDL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.67%.