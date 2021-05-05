Something To Watch Before Buying Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) shares fell to a low of $64.3218 before closing at $65.83. Intraday shares traded counted 1.13 million, which was 0.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.13M. BYD’s previous close was $67.45 while the outstanding shares total 113.58M. The firm has a beta of 2.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 65.44, and a growth ratio of 6.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.30, with weekly volatility at 4.42% and ATR at 2.53. The BYD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.45 and a $71.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.40% on 05/04/21.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Boyd Gaming Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BYD, the company has in raw cash 535.0 million on their books with 30.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 650.28 million total, with 524.02 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BYD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BYD attractive?

In related news, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Hirsberg Josh sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.18, for a total value of 2,397,696. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BOUGHNER ROBERT L now sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 912,658. Also, Executive Vice President, Thompson Stephen S. sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 61.54 per share, with a total market value of 997,536. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Hirsberg Josh now holds 25,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,581,337. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Boyd Gaming Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BYD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.60.