Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares fell to a low of $21.44 before closing at $22.31. Intraday shares traded counted 1.09 million, which was -35.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 798.28K. RPAY’s previous close was $22.09 while the outstanding shares total 80.45M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.40, with weekly volatility at 3.82% and ATR at 0.90. The RPAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.73 and a $28.42 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 05/04/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Repay Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RPAY, the company has in raw cash 91.13 million on their books with 6.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 119.37 million total, with 65.44 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPAY attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Dempsey Tyler B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.38, for a total value of 233,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,330. Also, Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 24.00 per share, with a total market value of 120,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Repay Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.45.