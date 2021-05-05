Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) shares fell to a low of $14.08 before closing at $15.16. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was -29.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 882.37K. RFP’s previous close was $14.56 while the outstanding shares total 85.50M. The firm has a beta of 3.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 137.82, and a growth ratio of 656.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.78, with weekly volatility at 9.41% and ATR at 1.23. The RFP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.62 and a $17.18 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.12% on 05/04/21.

Investors have identified the Paper & Paper Products company Resolute Forest Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RFP, the company has in raw cash 113.0 million on their books with 2.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 900.0 million total, with 380.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RFP attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, LAFLAMME YVES sold 22,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.51, for a total value of 241,226. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, LAFAVE JOHN now sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 118,800. Also, SVP, operations, TREMBLAY Richard Joseph sold 31,093 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 10.18 per share, with a total market value of 316,527. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, LAFAVE JOHN now holds 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Resolute Forest Products Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RFP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.25.