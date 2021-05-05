New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is down -3.53% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.97% on 05/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.70 before closing at $4.30. Intraday shares traded counted 2.19 million, which was -64.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.33M. GBR’s previous close was $4.02 while the outstanding shares total 5.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.66, with weekly volatility at 12.55% and ATR at 0.53. The GBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.77 and a $30.99 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company New Concept Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GBR, the company has in raw cash 27000.0 on their books with 52000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.8 million total, with 0.16 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GBR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 34,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.98, for a total value of 169,594. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC now sold 48,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 257,968. Also, 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were price at an average price of 5.59 per share, with a total market value of 279,545. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, REALTY ADVISORS INC now holds 22,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 131,351. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 28.20%.