HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.42, and a growth ratio of 1.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.90, with weekly volatility at 1.89% and ATR at 4.41. The HCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $91.21 and a $205.63 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.89% on 05/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $202.18 before closing at $206.34. Intraday shares traded counted 1.73 million, which was -9.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.58M. HCA’s previous close was $204.51 while the outstanding shares total 338.93M.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company HCA Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $69.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HCA, the company has in raw cash 1.03 billion on their books with 234.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.04 billion total, with 8.64 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCA sounds very interesting.

In related news, SVP & Controller, Wyatt Christopher F. sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 204.00, for a total value of 939,216. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & General Counsel, WATERMAN ROBERT A now sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 374,235. Also, President-Physician Services, Cuffe Michael S. sold 18,664 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 201.53 per share, with a total market value of 3,761,384. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & General Counsel, WATERMAN ROBERT A now holds 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,675,220. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

16 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HCA Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $220.21.