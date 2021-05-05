Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares fell to a low of $40.41 before closing at $41.15. Intraday shares traded counted 1.23 million, which was 71.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.36M. SAVA’s previous close was $42.99 while the outstanding shares total 30.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.81, with weekly volatility at 9.00% and ATR at 3.56. The SAVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.63 and a $117.54 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.28% on 05/04/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Cassava Sciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 283.77 million total, with 2.65 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAVA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAVA attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, BARBIER REMI bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.59, for a total value of 95,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ROBERTSON SANFORD now bought 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 323,627. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Schoen Eric bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.04 per share, with a total market value of 14,080. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Schoen Eric now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cassava Sciences Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAVA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.80.