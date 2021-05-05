Analyst’s Sets The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) New Target at $133.00: ALL is Now On A Buy List

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.23% on 05/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $127.42 before closing at $127.84. Intraday shares traded counted 2.14 million, which was -5.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.04M. ALL’s previous close was $128.13 while the outstanding shares total 304.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.57, with weekly volatility at 1.40% and ATR at 1.63. The ALL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $84.97 and a $129.09 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Allstate Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALL sounds very interesting.

In related news, PresPersonalProperty&Liability, Shapiro Glenn T sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 109.18, for a total value of 1,965,240. As the sale deal closes, the President, Financial Products, Merten Jesse E now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 881,760. Also, ALLCorp: Vice Chairman, CIVGIN DON sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 107.09 per share, with a total market value of 10,708,630. Following this completion of acquisition, the PresPersonalProperty&Liability, Shapiro Glenn T now holds 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,518,604. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Allstate Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $133.00.