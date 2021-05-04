Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) weekly volatility stands at 1.56%: What It Means

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 05/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $37.83 before closing at $38.05. Intraday shares traded counted 1.97 million, which was -6.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.84M. OHI’s previous close was $38.00 while the outstanding shares total 228.78M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.22, and a growth ratio of 3.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.06, with weekly volatility at 1.56% and ATR at 0.71. The OHI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.89 and a $39.31 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OHI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OHI attractive?

In related news, Director, WHITMAN BURKE W bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 37.08, for a total value of 18,540. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, BOOTH DANIEL J now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 927,817. Also, Director, WHITMAN BURKE W bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.97 per share, with a total market value of 18,985. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, STEPHENSON ROBERT O now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 760,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

7 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OHI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.77.