Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.61% on 05/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.935 before closing at $30.48. Intraday shares traded counted 5.12 million, which was -224.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.58M. LEVI’s previous close was $28.86 while the outstanding shares total 399.54M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.40, with weekly volatility at 3.36% and ATR at 0.96. The LEVI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.13 and a $30.05 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Levi Strauss & Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEVI, the company has in raw cash 1.97 billion on their books with 789.28 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.7 billion total, with 2.32 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEVI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEVI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Haas Margaret E. sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.04, for a total value of 7,239. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Haas Daniel S. now sold 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,719. Also, 10% Owner, Haas Peter E. Jr. sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 27. The shares were price at an average price of 30.04 per share, with a total market value of 24,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Haas Miriam L now holds 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 157,933. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

9 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Levi Strauss & Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEVI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.25.