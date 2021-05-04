Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.38% on 05/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.83 before closing at $42.06. Intraday shares traded counted 2.6 million, which was 71.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.26M. CPNG’s previous close was $41.90 while the outstanding shares total 1.74B. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.28, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 2.02. The CPNG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.41 and a $69.00 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company Coupang Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $73.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPNG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPNG attractive?

In related news, Director, You Harry L. bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 35.00, for a total value of 999,985. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Jett Lydia now bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 999,985. Also, CEO and Chairman, Kim Bom Suk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 35.00 per share, with a total market value of 42,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.