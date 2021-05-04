CLNY Stock: Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Is Still Worth a Bite

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has a beta of 1.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.49, with weekly volatility at 3.06% and ATR at 0.25. The CLNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.42 and a $7.22 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.57% on 05/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.98 before closing at $7.11. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was 46.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.62M. CLNY’s previous close was $7.00 while the outstanding shares total 471.99M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Colony Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record 0.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook.

Is the stock of CLNY attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Hedstrom Mark M. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.80, for a total value of 69,980. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO & President, Ganzi Marc C now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 269,660. Also, Exec. VP – CLO & Secretary, Sanders Ronald M. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.57 per share, with a total market value of 192,788. Following this completion of disposal, the CFO & Treasurer, Wu Jacky now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Colony Capital Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLNY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.31.