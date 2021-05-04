Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.46% on 05/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.715 before closing at $17.08. Intraday shares traded counted 10.13 million, which was -67.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.06M. COG’s previous close was $16.67 while the outstanding shares total 398.58M. The firm has a beta of 0.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.01, and a growth ratio of 0.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.59, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 0.52. The COG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.76 and a $22.67 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COG, the company has in raw cash 185.24 million on their books with 100.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 411.92 million total, with 315.09 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COG attractive?

In related news, Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec, Shearer Deidre L sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.40, for a total value of 436,500. As the sale deal closes, the Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng, Lindeman Steven W now sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 686,570. Also, Vice Pres, Finance & Treasurer, Kerin Matthew P sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 19.40 per share, with a total market value of 368,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. Vice President, Marketing, HUTTON JEFFREY W now holds 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,236,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

9 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.10.