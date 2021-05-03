Why To Keep Buying Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) while S&P500 loss -0.66%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta of 2.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.73, with weekly volatility at 6.37% and ATR at 0.99. The WKHS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.27 and a $42.96 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.74% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.27 before closing at $12.39. Intraday shares traded counted 13.48 million, which was 25.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 18.19M. WKHS’s previous close was $12.61 while the outstanding shares total 120.65M.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Workhorse Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WKHS, the company has in raw cash 241.23 million on their books with 1.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 290.49 million total, with 17.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WKHS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WKHS attractive?

In related news, Director, Chess Raymond Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.59, for a total value of 62,950. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Chess Raymond Joseph now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 83,350. Also, Director, DeMott Harry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 16.67 per share, with a total market value of 66,680. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Chess Raymond Joseph now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 179,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

4 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Workhorse Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WKHS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.17.