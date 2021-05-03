PPL Corporation (PPL) is trading at $29.13 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) previous close was $29.27 while the outstanding shares total 768.85M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.27. PPL’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.48% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.99 before closing at $29.13. Intraday shares traded counted 5.28 million, which was 4.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.51M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.27, with weekly volatility at 0.94% and ATR at 0.38. The PPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.71 and a $30.94 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company PPL Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PPL, the company has in raw cash 708.0 million on their books with 3.24 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.77 billion total, with 5.98 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPL attractive?

In related news, EVP, GC & Corp Sec, Raphael Joanne H sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.48, for a total value of 527,360. As the sale deal closes, the President of a PPL Subsidiary, Dudkin Gregory N now sold 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,738. Also, EVP, GC & Corp Sec, Raphael Joanne H sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were price at an average price of 28.12 per share, with a total market value of 129,043. Following this completion of acquisition, the President of a PPL Subsidiary, Dudkin Gregory N now holds 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,486. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PPL Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.15.