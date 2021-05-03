Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.81, with weekly volatility at 3.90% and ATR at 1.91. The OLN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.67 and a $44.39 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.72 million, which was -11.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.29% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.815 before closing at $43.03. OLN’s previous close was $44.04 while the outstanding shares total 158.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.33.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Olin Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OLN, the company has in raw cash 259.9 million on their books with 42.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.01 billion total, with 1.22 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OLN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OLN attractive?

In related news, VP & CFO, Slater Todd A sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.16, for a total value of 288,080. As the sale deal closes, the VP & Pres, Winchester, FLAUGHER BRETT A now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 174,216. Also, Director, Sutton Scott McDougald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were price at an average price of 10.00 per share, with a total market value of 100,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Sutton Scott McDougald now holds 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 96,780. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Olin Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OLN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.57.