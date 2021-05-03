Is MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Worth A Bite? MDU 200 SMA stands at 28.10%

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares fell to a low of $33.29 before closing at $33.46. Intraday shares traded counted 3.03 million, which was -163.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.15M. MDU’s previous close was $33.48 while the outstanding shares total 200.52M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.19, and a growth ratio of 2.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.24, with weekly volatility at 1.24% and ATR at 0.53. The MDU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.50 and a $33.67 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.06% on 04/30/21.

Investors have identified the Building Materials company MDU Resources Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MDU, the company has in raw cash 59.55 million on their books with 51.55 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.34 billion total, with 963.52 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MDU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MDU attractive?

In related news, VP, CFO & Treasurer, Vollmer Jason L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.93, for a total value of 24,925. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SPARBY DAVID M now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,040. Also, VP and CIO, Link Margaret A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.39 per share, with a total market value of 106,948. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, JOHNSON DENNIS W now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MDU Resources Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MDU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.25.