Here’s Why U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Rallying -5.35% to $16.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares fell to a low of $10.415 before closing at $10.65. Intraday shares traded counted 3.76 million, which was -238.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.11M. SLCA’s previous close was $13.76 while the outstanding shares total 73.73M. The firm has a beta of 3.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.59, with weekly volatility at 12.20% and ATR at 1.01. The SLCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.72 and a $15.38 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -22.60% on 04/30/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SLCA, the company has in raw cash 150.92 million on their books with 42.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 486.31 million total, with 194.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLCA sounds very interesting.

In related news, President Oil and Gas, USSERY JAMES DEREK sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.36, for a total value of 104,218. As the sale deal closes, the President Performance Material, Blanchard John Paul now sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,006. Also, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, WINKLER MICHAEL L sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 6.55 per share, with a total market value of 39,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the President Specialty Minerals, Carusona Zach now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,190. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLCA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.60.