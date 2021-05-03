HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.59, with weekly volatility at 2.71% and ATR at 1.99. The HDB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.65 and a $84.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.88 million, which was -17.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.59M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.90% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $69.91 before closing at $70.28. HDB’s previous close was $73.13 while the outstanding shares total 1.83B. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 180.90, and a growth ratio of 7.60.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company HDFC Bank Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $128.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HDB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HDB attractive?

37 out of 45 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HDFC Bank Limited. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HDB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.67.