Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares fell to a low of $46.11 before closing at $46.49. Intraday shares traded counted 1.62 million, which was -34.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.20M. GLPI’s previous close was $46.85 while the outstanding shares total 232.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.32, and a growth ratio of 9.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.25, with weekly volatility at 1.40% and ATR at 0.86. The GLPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.64 and a $46.94 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.77% on 04/30/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GLPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GLPI attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Investment Officer, Demchyk Matthew sold 20,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.57, for a total value of 899,333. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Chief Development Officer, Ladany Steven now sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 415,989. Also, SVP Chief Development Officer, Ladany Steven sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 41.17 per share, with a total market value of 247,020. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CAO and Treasurer, Burke Desiree A. now holds 33,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,386,763. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

16 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GLPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.81.