FBHS Stock: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Is Still Worth a Bite

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares fell to a low of $103.73 before closing at $104.98. Intraday shares traded counted 1.65 million, which was -86.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 884.67K. FBHS’s previous close was $104.92 while the outstanding shares total 139.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.72, and a growth ratio of 2.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.05, with weekly volatility at 1.91% and ATR at 2.14. The FBHS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.50 and a $106.38 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.06% on 04/30/21.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.52 billion.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.21 billion total, with 1.35 billion as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record 5.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, President, Global Plumbing, PHYFER CHERI M sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.60, for a total value of 299,967. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Communications & Admin., Lantz Brian C now sold 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,635. Also, Director, WATERS RONALD V sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 91.00 per share, with a total market value of 273,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & CFO, Hallinan Patrick D now holds 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,968. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

7 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FBHS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.17.