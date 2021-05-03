Can First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Offer Investors Safety?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.81, and a growth ratio of 2.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.24, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 4.16. The FSLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.92 and a $112.50 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -12.33% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $76.41 before closing at $76.53. Intraday shares traded counted 8.85 million, which was -258.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.47M. FSLR’s previous close was $87.29 while the outstanding shares total 106.09M.

Investors have identified the Solar company First Solar Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FSLR, the company has in raw cash 1.23 billion on their books with 41.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.01 billion total, with 847.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FSLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FSLR attractive?

In related news, Director, KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 79.59, for a total value of 43,774. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Commercial Officer, ANTOUN GEORGES now sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 238,511. Also, Chief Technology Officer, Gloeckler Markus sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were price at an average price of 81.64 per share, with a total market value of 118,868. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, ANTOUN GEORGES now holds 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,383. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.70%.

5 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Solar Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FSLR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.80.