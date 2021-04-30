Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 84.03, with weekly volatility at 2.61% and ATR at 1.58. The UTL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.80 and a $57.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was -544.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 74.01K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.62 before closing at $57.86. UTL’s previous close was $57.57 while the outstanding shares total 15.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.08, and a growth ratio of 5.64.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company Unitil Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $863.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Unitil Corporation (UTL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UTL, the company has in raw cash 6.0 million on their books with 8.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 139.3 million total, with 136.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UTL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UTL attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, BLACK TODD R sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.16, for a total value of 291,202. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer, Hevert Robert B now bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,651. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, MEISSNER THOMAS P JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 29. The shares were price at an average price of 43.00 per share, with a total market value of 42,998. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer, Hevert Robert B now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,292. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unitil Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UTL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.67.