The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) is down -56.65% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.31, and a growth ratio of 3.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.83, with weekly volatility at 1.79% and ATR at 2.39. The THG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $80.79 and a $137.31 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $134.87 before closing at $137.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was -10.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 231.23K. THG’s previous close was $134.55 while the outstanding shares total 36.80M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on THG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of THG attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Lee Willard T sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 120.34, for a total value of 241,637. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Salvatore Bryan J now sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 670,052. Also, SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer, BARNES WARREN E. sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 119.12 per share, with a total market value of 76,118. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the THG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $141.20.