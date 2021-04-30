The Futility of Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s Fundamentals

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) previous close was $116.68 while the outstanding shares total 75.55M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.70, and a growth ratio of 31.39. ARW’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.74% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $116.63 before closing at $117.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 32.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 530.94K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.41, with weekly volatility at 1.38% and ATR at 2.25. The ARW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $58.15 and a $119.44 high.

Investors have identified the Electronics & Computer Distribution company Arrow Electronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARW, the company has in raw cash 373.62 million on their books with 158.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13.15 billion total, with 9.13 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARW attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President & CEO, LONG MICHAEL J sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 98.03, for a total value of 302,813. As the sale deal closes, the President, Global Components, West David Alan now sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,161,771. Also, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Stansbury Christopher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 99.96 per share, with a total market value of 1,249,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Strategy Officer, Morris Mary Catherine now holds 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,046,218. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arrow Electronics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $110.14.