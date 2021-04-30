The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares fell to a low of $30.30 before closing at $31.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -89.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 330.07K. AAN’s previous close was $32.18 while the outstanding shares total 34.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.80, with weekly volatility at 9.32% and ATR at 1.79. The AAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.20 and a $34.26 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.67% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company The Aaron’s Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 176.19 million total, with 209.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAN attractive?

In related news, Corporate Controller and CAO, SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.85, for a total value of 14,463. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Gen Counsel/Corp Sec, Kamerschen Robert W. now sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 156,211. Also, Corporate Controller, SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 58.35 per share, with a total market value of 204,225. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG, Doman Curtis Linn now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,190,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Aaron’s Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.50.