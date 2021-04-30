Something To Watch Before Buying Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.17, with weekly volatility at 8.72% and ATR at 0.88. The GATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.78 and a $24.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.76% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.05 before closing at $11.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 39.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 743.52K. GATO’s previous close was $11.97 while the outstanding shares total 59.18M.

Investors have identified the Other Precious Metals & Mining company Gatos Silver Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $649.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GATO attractive?

In related news, Director, Hanneman Karl L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.70, for a total value of 97,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Stairs Janice now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gatos Silver Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.00.