Something To Watch Before Buying First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares fell to a low of $49.368 before closing at $49.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 27.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 513.83K. FFIN’s previous close was $49.58 while the outstanding shares total 142.06M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.12, and a growth ratio of 3.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.14, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 1.44. The FFIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.99 and a $51.60 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.36% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Financial Bankshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFIN attractive?

In related news, Director, BRIDWELL TUCKER S sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.61, for a total value of 852,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Nickles Robert Clark Jr now bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,339. Also, Director, Edwards Murray Hamilton bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 35.07 per share, with a total market value of 3,507. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, COPELAND DAVID L now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 704,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Financial Bankshares Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.20.