Should You Buy Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.53, with weekly volatility at 10.76% and ATR at 0.46. The ELYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.30 and a $8.28 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 67.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 862.53K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.38% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.43 before closing at $4.55. ELYS’s previous close was $4.86 while the outstanding shares total 17.02M. The firm has a beta of 3.84.

Investors have identified the Gambling company Elys Game Technology Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $96.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELYS, the company has in raw cash 18.95 million on their books with 0.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 21.19 million total, with 13.31 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELYS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELYS attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Ciavarella Michele bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.79, for a total value of 158,990. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President of Technology, Pasquini Luca now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,150. Also, 10% Owner, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.02 per share, with a total market value of 301,775. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Ciavarella Michele now holds 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 175,028. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 47.80%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Elys Game Technology Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELYS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.34.