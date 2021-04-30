Should You Buy El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) previous close was $16.82 while the outstanding shares total 35.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.99, and a growth ratio of 1.67. LOCO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.31% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.6301 before closing at $17.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -34.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 236.37K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.77, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 0.50. The LOCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.93 and a $21.96 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $627.07 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.67 million total, with 66.41 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LOCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LOCO attractive?

In related news, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Roberts Laurance sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.57, for a total value of 364,052. As the sale deal closes, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Roberts Laurance now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,000. Also, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Roberts Laurance sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 17.75 per share, with a total market value of 241,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Roberts Laurance now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LOCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.