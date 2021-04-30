Should You Buy Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares fell to a low of $78.36 before closing at $78.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was -25.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 235.90K. CBU’s previous close was $77.91 while the outstanding shares total 53.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.84, and a growth ratio of 3.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.42, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 1.84. The CBU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.60 and a $82.53 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.22% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Community Bank System Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBU attractive?

In related news, Director, Parente John sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 79.36, for a total value of 600,572. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bolus Mark J. now sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 328,858. Also, Executive VP & General Counsel, Getman George J sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 71.33 per share, with a total market value of 337,158. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ACE BRIAN R now holds 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 319,190. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Community Bank System Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.50.