Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.05, with weekly volatility at 2.43% and ATR at 3.85. The AMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $56.80 and a $161.62 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 42.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 441.03K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.81% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $159.40 before closing at $163.98. AMG’s previous close was $159.50 while the outstanding shares total 44.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.10, and a growth ratio of 2.93.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Affiliated Managers Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 18.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMG attractive?

In related news, Director, Jeffery Reuben III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 145.53, for a total value of 363,825. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Horgen Jay C. now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 544,920. Also, Director, Churchill Dwight D. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 65.25 per share, with a total market value of 65,250. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Atkinson Tracy A now holds 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,568. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Affiliated Managers Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $158.00.