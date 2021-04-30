Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Loss -6.67% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) previous close was $2.85 while the outstanding shares total 24.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.20. REPH’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.67% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.62 before closing at $2.66. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 35.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 508.54K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.71, with weekly volatility at 7.84% and ATR at 0.25. The REPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.49 and a $9.19 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Recro Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $76.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REPH, the company has in raw cash 23.76 million on their books with 1.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54.07 million total, with 7.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REPH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners II LP sold 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.17, for a total value of 178,709. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) now sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,691. Also, 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 3.03 per share, with a total market value of 18,813. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, SCP Vitalife Partners II LP now holds 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,326. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.40%.