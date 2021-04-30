Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) moved up 6.92% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares fell to a low of $104.76 before closing at $105.29. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 33.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 562.15K. QTWO’s previous close was $107.57 while the outstanding shares total 54.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.94, with weekly volatility at 2.27% and ATR at 2.97. The QTWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.45 and a $148.56 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.12% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Q2 Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 616.22 million total, with 145.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QTWO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QTWO attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Breeden John E sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 112.33, for a total value of 417,194. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Flake Matthew P now sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,760,281. Also, EVP, Emg Bus, Corp & Bus Dev, Price Jonathan sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 112.40 per share, with a total market value of 129,822. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, General Counsel, Benton Barry G now holds 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 157,571. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

13 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Q2 Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QTWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $152.27.