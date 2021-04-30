Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Gain 2.74% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) previous close was $83.77 while the outstanding shares total 59.88M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 71.94, and a growth ratio of 5.26. POWI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $81.92 before closing at $84.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 10.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 398.90K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.62, with weekly volatility at 3.52% and ATR at 3.02. The POWI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.38 and a $99.05 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Power Integrations Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 601.23 million total, with 62.53 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on POWI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of POWI attractive?

In related news, VP of Technology, Engineering, Barsan Radu sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 84.34, for a total value of 274,106. As the sale deal closes, the VP of Product Development, Matthews David MH now sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,465. Also, Chief Financial Officer, NAYYAR SANDEEP sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 84.48 per share, with a total market value of 159,660. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP Corporate Development, WALKER CLIFFORD now holds 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,408. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Power Integrations Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the POWI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $96.33.