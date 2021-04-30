Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.94, and a growth ratio of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.12, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 0.48. The ONB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.19 and a $21.28 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.47% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.14 before closing at $19.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 38.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 734.28K. ONB’s previous close was $19.11 while the outstanding shares total 164.79M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Old National Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ONB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ONB attractive?

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRES AND CCO, MOORE DARYL D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.77, for a total value of 187,652. As the sale deal closes, the PRESIDENT & COO, Sandgren James A now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 473,075. Also, CHAIRMAN & CEO, Ryan James C III bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 12.91 per share, with a total market value of 49,058. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hermann Daniel S now holds 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 275,002. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Old National Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ONB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.42.