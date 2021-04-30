Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) weekly volatility stands at 1.98%: What It Means

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares fell to a low of $14.18 before closing at $14.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 42.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 656.61K. NWBI’s previous close was $14.16 while the outstanding shares total 126.71M. The firm has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.73, and a growth ratio of 3.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.12, with weekly volatility at 1.98% and ATR at 0.30. The NWBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.52 and a $15.48 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.56% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Northwest Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NWBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NWBI attractive?

In related news, EVP Chief Marketing Officer, Walker Shawn O sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.28, for a total value of 15,280. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Human Resources, McTavish Julia W now sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 683,718. Also, EVP Chief Marketing Officer, Walker Shawn O sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 14.56 per share, with a total market value of 20,041. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer, Andzelik Ronald B. now holds 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,292. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Northwest Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NWBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.75.