J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.84% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $169.46 before closing at $172.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 15.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 612.55K. JBHT’s previous close was $168.92 while the outstanding shares total 105.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.44, and a growth ratio of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.27, with weekly volatility at 1.71% and ATR at 3.79. The JBHT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $95.30 and a $178.40 high.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.13 billion total, with 1.17 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JBHT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JBHT attractive?

In related news, EVP Intermodal, Field Darren P. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 169.43, for a total value of 220,259. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GARRISON EARL WAYNE now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,995,425. Also, Chairman of the Board, THOMPSON JAMES K sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 150.87 per share, with a total market value of 754,354. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Highway Services, McGee Eric now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 220,188. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

10 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JBHT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $178.67.