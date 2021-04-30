Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.92, with weekly volatility at 7.95% and ATR at 0.40. The ITI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.67 and a $7.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was -46.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 317.87K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.05% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.83 before closing at $7.15. ITI’s previous close was $7.30 while the outstanding shares total 41.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 275.00, and a growth ratio of 9.17.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Iteris Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $284.07 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 62.47 million total, with 29.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ITI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ITI attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, Massoumi Ramin M sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 37,407. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. Vice President, Massoumi Ramin M now sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,405. Also, Director, Mooney Gerard sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were price at an average price of 4.77 per share, with a total market value of 161,519. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Bergera J. Joseph now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,871. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Iteris Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ITI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.20.