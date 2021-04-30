Is Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Still Worth A Bite?

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.18% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $695.02 before closing at $706.08. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was 10.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 559.83K. EQIX’s previous close was $707.38 while the outstanding shares total 89.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 167.79, and a growth ratio of 5.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.86, with weekly volatility at 2.00% and ATR at 15.32. The EQIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $586.73 and a $839.77 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Equinix Inc. (REIT) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $63.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EQIX, the company has in raw cash 1.6 billion on their books with 82.29 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.61 billion total, with 2.02 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 27.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EQIX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EQIX attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, Meyers Charles J sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 653.66, for a total value of 1,611,274. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Sales Officer, Campbell Michael Earl now sold 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 484,306. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Miller Simon sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 651.49 per share, with a total market value of 213,688. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Product Officer, Baack Sara now holds 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 458,583. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

26 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equinix Inc. (REIT). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQIX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $835.08.