Is cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) Still Worth A Bite?

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) has a beta of 1.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.41, with weekly volatility at 5.94% and ATR at 0.24. The YCBD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.81 and a $6.83 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.87% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.77 before closing at $3.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 71.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 901.28K. YCBD’s previous close was $3.83 while the outstanding shares total 52.13M.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company cbdMD Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $201.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For YCBD, the company has in raw cash 28.76 million on their books with 0.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.38 million total, with 6.74 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of YCBD attractive?

In related news, Chairman & CO-CEO, Sumichrast Martin A. sold 65,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.93, for a total value of 257,564. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman & CO-CEO, Sumichrast Martin A. now sold 59,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,117. Also, Director, Raines William F III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 4.04 per share, with a total market value of 80,748. Following this completion of acquisition, the CO-CEO, President, Director, Coffman Raymond Scott now holds 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 518,805. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.45%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on cbdMD Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YCBD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.03.