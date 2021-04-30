Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Gain 28.47% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.86, and a growth ratio of 9.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.87, with weekly volatility at 3.15% and ATR at 0.52. The HRZN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.71 and a $17.56 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.41% on 4/29/2021. The at $17.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was -13.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 225.60K. HRZN’s previous close was $16.94 while the outstanding shares total 19.29M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Horizon Technology Finance Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $328.12 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HRZN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HRZN attractive?

In related news, President, Michaud Gerald A. bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.30, for a total value of 150,290. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,250. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.70 per share, with a total market value of 117,000. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Michaud Gerald A. now holds 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,562. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.61%.