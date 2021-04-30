Here’s Why American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Rallying -0.54% to $36.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) previous close was $34.69 while the outstanding shares total 59.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.59, and a growth ratio of 25.53. AAT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.22% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.97 before closing at $35.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -0.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 320.68K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.95, with weekly volatility at 2.28% and ATR at 0.80. The AAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.73 and a $36.60 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company American Assets Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAT attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 33.87, for a total value of 169,350. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S now bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,378. Also, Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 31.94 per share, with a total market value of 319,400. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S now holds 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,682. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Assets Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.38.