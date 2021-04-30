Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares fell to a low of $18.40 before closing at $18.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 23.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 385.68K. HTLD’s previous close was $18.37 while the outstanding shares total 80.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.43, and a growth ratio of 1.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.27, with weekly volatility at 2.05% and ATR at 0.41. The HTLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.85 and a $22.75 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.56% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Heartland Express Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 193.01 million total, with 71.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTLD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTLD attractive?

In related news, Director, Sullivan Michael John bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.43, for a total value of 18,430. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sullivan Michael John now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,355. Also, Director, PRATT JAMES G bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.81 per share, with a total market value of 188,120. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, GERDIN MICHAEL J now holds 489,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,792,383. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heartland Express Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.