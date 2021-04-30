Globe Life Inc. (GL) Gain 8.92% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.09% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $102.66 before closing at $103.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 30.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 439.31K. GL’s previous close was $102.31 while the outstanding shares total 104.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.75, and a growth ratio of 2.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.37, with weekly volatility at 1.37% and ATR at 1.79. The GL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.75 and a $105.58 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Globe Life Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GL attractive?

In related news, Co-Chaiman & CEO, HUTCHISON LARRY M sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.22, for a total value of 1,238,594. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Chairman & CEO, COLEMAN GARY L now sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,238,772. Also, Officer of Principal Sub., MATSON KENNETH J sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were price at an average price of 103.03 per share, with a total market value of 1,751,580. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-Chaiman & CEO, HUTCHISON LARRY M now holds 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,318,665. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Globe Life Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $106.50.