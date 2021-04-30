First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is down -14.07% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.97, with weekly volatility at 3.87% and ATR at 0.79. The FFBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.83 and a $26.62 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 30.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 393.58K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.61% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.80 before closing at $24.90. FFBC’s previous close was $24.75 while the outstanding shares total 97.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.67, and a growth ratio of 1.57.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Financial Bancorp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFBC attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board, DAVIS CLAUDE E sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.70, for a total value of 893,714. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, DAVIS CLAUDE E now sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 345,437. Also, Chairman of the Board, DAVIS CLAUDE E sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 21.76 per share, with a total market value of 18,452. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, DAVIS CLAUDE E now holds 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 262,460. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Financial Bancorp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.20.